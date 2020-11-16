Letter: Trump behaving like spoiled 2 year old

So Republicans say Trump needs time to come to grips that he lost. All my kids, now adults, never behaved like a whiny, spoiled 2 year old. He's responsible for the loss of faith in our democracy . Pushing absurd voter fraud issues. Republicans need to get him to behave like a normal person and accept defeat, unfortunately they are a party that except a few has the backbones of a jelly fish.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
