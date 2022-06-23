 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump/Biden and "Help me out Here"

Chaos is very real in the U.S. today. The nation and Biden are in the grips of dealing with: the invasion of the Ukraine, resultant inflation, high food and gas prices, continuing efforts to control COVID and the increase in mass shootings to name just a few. However, I am not directly blaming the NRA, nor the 2nd amendment, but guns especially the assault weapons are to blame. There are more guns than people in this country and that is not a good thing.

Now this chaos is not the worst since Jimmy Carter; how do we define what happened on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol? It was an egregious attempt to overturn an election and our Constitutional Democracy instigated by our previous president. Yes, it is true that the killers at Uvalde and Buffalo did not have NRA cards on them, but many of the insurrectionists of our U.S. Capitol certainly were wearing Trump MAGA hats. Enough said!

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

