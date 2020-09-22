Letter: Trump blames himself for fires

President Trump says forest management is to blame for the catastrophic fires that are consuming and terrorizing California, Oregon and Washington.
Fifty seven percent of California's forests are under the management of the United States Forest Service. Sixty percent of Oregon's forests are managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and nearly half of Washington's forests are under the control of the Federal Government. Who's in charge?
Trump is president of the United States and in charge of and responsible for U.S. forest land. And whether he knows it or not, he is blaming himself for these horrific forest fires by blaming management. He has given us one more reason why he must go. When Truman was President, he said that the buck stopped with him. Sadly, in this case, the buck stops with the voter.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!