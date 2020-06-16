Letter: Trump Border Wall historical Irony

On Friday, June 12,2020 when I was traveling along border in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge looking at Trunp's "beautiful wall" that is destroying the cultural and natural landscapes of the area as well as disrupting indigenous pilgrimage routes, destroying hundreds of saguaros and ironwood trees, endangering threatened wildlife, threatening water supplies and bulldozing and blasting sacred ceremonial and burial sites I thought back to 33 years earlier on June 12, 1987, when President Ronald Reagan gave a speech at the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin telling then President Gorbachev of the then Soviet Union to "tear down that wall." President Gorbachev listened, Trump listens to no one.
Peter Steere
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
