Letter: Trump cannot declare Marshall Law, except...

Polls show the president’s ratings up a point during the pandemic. This is temporary. Think logically. A great number of responders are in rural parts of the country. The COVID-19 virus has not affected them as it has affected those in larger states and cities.
These areas are traditionally Republican, support the president, watch Fox-News and don’t read much more than local newsletters and papers. They are inundated with his words and those of a Hannity or a Colter or Pirro. No balance.
They will eventually notice that the virus is serious. The president knew about it in January and never acted. When equipment and aid he promised doesn’t come through, they will change opinions.
When he declared himself a “war-time president,”he, essentially, has given himself all sorts of power.power, except, under our Constitution, he cannot declare Martial Law and suspend National elections without support of the Supreme Court. HIS Supreme Court.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
