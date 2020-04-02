Letter: Trump cannot declare Marshall Law, except...
View Comments

Letter: Trump cannot declare Marshall Law, except...

Polls show the president’s ratings up a point during the pandemic. This is temporary. Think logically. A great number of responders are in rural parts of the country. The COVID-19 virus has not affected them as it has affected those in larger states and cities.

These areas are traditionally Republican, support the president, watch Fox-News and don’t read much more than local newsletters and papers. They are inundated with his words and those of a Hannity or a Colter or Pirro. No balance.

They will eventually notice that the virus is serious. The president knew about it in January and never acted. When equipment and aid he promised doesn’t come through, they will change opinions.

When he declared himself a “war-time president,”he, essentially, has given himself all sorts of power.power, except, under our Constitution, he cannot declare Martial Law and suspend National elections without support of the Supreme Court. HIS Supreme Court.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News