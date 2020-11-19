Letter: trump cares?

Trump cares for Americans? The pandemic rages on, and trump PLAYS GOLF!
Trump really cares for Americans?? Now about 250,000 Americans have died from COVID on his watch, and trump PLAYS GOLF!!
Trump cares about Americans??? Small businesses are failing, families are hurting financially, but where's a stimulus plan? Yet trump PLAYS MORE GOLF!!!
Trump cares about Americans???? President-elect Joe Biden put together a task force on COVID, is putting together his team to put America back on track, yet the LOSER in the election will not cooperate in helping with the transition. OH yes, trump is still PLAYING GOLF.
How in the Hell can you sleep at night trump, and all those GOP who continue this charade?????
Can you still support this behavior people?? Unbelievable!!!
Carl Olson
West side
