 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: trump cares?
View Comments

Letter: trump cares?

Trump cares for Americans? The pandemic rages on, and trump PLAYS GOLF!

Trump really cares for Americans?? Now about 250,000 Americans have died from COVID on his watch, and trump PLAYS GOLF!!

Trump cares about Americans??? Small businesses are failing, families are hurting financially, but where's a stimulus plan? Yet trump PLAYS MORE GOLF!!!

Trump cares about Americans???? President-elect Joe Biden put together a task force on COVID, is putting together his team to put America back on track, yet the LOSER in the election will not cooperate in helping with the transition. OH yes, trump is still PLAYING GOLF.

How in the Hell can you sleep at night trump, and all those GOP who continue this charade?????

Can you still support this behavior people?? Unbelievable!!!

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News