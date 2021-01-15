 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump Caught Finagling 12k- Votes for Ga Gain
Letter: Trump Caught Finagling 12k- Votes for Ga Gain

Lol. HOAs do this all the time. Ballots are marked for one vote per household. Here’s how it goes; both spouses (duplicate vote), a renter or a non-owning spouse of a member votes. Catch this and the Board gives the Member a mulligan (as in how Trump golfs) and the ballot is submitted a second time. Signatures are not verified. Management companies count the votes, not an independent 3rd party. Remember the MC works for who? Oh yea, the Board. An HOA attorney works for who? Oh yea, the Board. And like Trump HOA Boards covet the power seats. The votes for US President were double and triple counted. I’m confident in the results. I suggest HOA Members verify Annual Meeting ballots against assessor rolls and signatures cards. Hint: Neither HOAs or MCs likely have signature cards on file. Election tampering in HOAs is legendary.

Patricia Cowan

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

