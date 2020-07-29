Letter: Trump challenged Biden to take cognitive test, but he's silent

In a recent interview, President Trump, age 72, challenged Joe Biden, age 77, to take a cognitive test with him. Days have passed and no response from Biden. He knows that his cognitive condition is a central question in the election and whether he could make it through four years in office. Biden could end the speculation and rumors by simply taking his own independent test, but not thus far. A few weeks ago during an abbreviated press conference, a reporter brought up the cognitive questions surrounding Biden and asked if he had been tested. His response was,"I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested.” A nonsensical answer. Biden understands that Democrats do not care if he has Dementia, Alzheimer's or anything else, as they would vote for the party's donkey over Trump. Can you say psychotic hate? Biden just commented "I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith." Imagine the Democrat news media's uproar if Trump said that about teaching Christianity and Judaism!
Rory Smith
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
