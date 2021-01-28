Letter: Trump clearly incited insurrection against the U.S.

Our Founding Fathers worried about how this country could hold on to this democracy experiment. After June 21, 1788, that would be almost 213 years. They even put safeguards into the document.
On the day the newly elected president would be formally approved by Congress, the incumbent president incited rioters that he urged, cajoled and invited to Washington, to attack the beacon of Freedom in the world, our Capitol, even acknowledging “they came from all over the world…,” endorsing insurrection by foreigners? He told them to “stop the count,” “fight like Hell,” “We will never concede,” and more.
He boasted of receiving 75 million votes, never mentioning his opponent received 81 million. He claimed he won twice. In 2016, he lost by 3 million votes. He lied and continues to control Republicans.
Ironically, he stated, “You’re not the people that tore down our nation.” He then proposed they do just that by invading the Capitol Building during the session to count the ballots officially.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.