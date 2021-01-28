 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump clearly incited insurrection against the U.S.
View Comments

Letter: Trump clearly incited insurrection against the U.S.

Our Founding Fathers worried about how this country could hold on to this democracy experiment. After June 21, 1788, that would be almost 213 years. They even put safeguards into the document.

On the day the newly elected president would be formally approved by Congress, the incumbent president incited rioters that he urged, cajoled and invited to Washington, to attack the beacon of Freedom in the world, our Capitol, even acknowledging “they came from all over the world…,” endorsing insurrection by foreigners? He told them to “stop the count,” “fight like Hell,” “We will never concede,” and more.

He boasted of receiving 75 million votes, never mentioning his opponent received 81 million. He claimed he won twice. In 2016, he lost by 3 million votes. He lied and continues to control Republicans.

Ironically, he stated, “You’re not the people that tore down our nation.” He then proposed they do just that by invading the Capitol Building during the session to count the ballots officially.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News