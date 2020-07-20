Letter: Trump commutes......
How hypocritical and cynical of the democrats and Mr. Schiff to denounce the commutation of Mr. Stone! Let us review some historical facts. President Bill Clinton pardoned, commuted, or rescinded the convictions of 459 people, President Barack Obama pardoned, commuted, or rescinded the conviction of 1,927 people (including Oscar López Rivera, FALN member, sentenced to 55 years for, amongst other, conspiracy to transport explosives with intent to destroy government property). President Trump to date has granted 25 pardons and 11 commutations. And Mr. Schiff has the audacity of suggesting corruption in the Trump administration, for the staging of the arrest of Mr. Stone by the corrupt? democratic party!

IHOR KUNASZ

Oro Valley

