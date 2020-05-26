Letter: Trump compares himself to Lincoln

In a Zoom class on the Civil War last week, I heard an actor recite the Gettysburg address. It was delivered in a voice sounding much as Lincoln himself might have sounded.
“We can not dedicate… this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember, what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.”
Lincoln was not the main speaker that day, site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War. Orator Edward Everett spoke first. Not a word of his two-hour speech comes down to us, while Lincoln’s remarks, delivered in less than two minutes, were immortalized.
Recently I dreamed I saw Trump being interviewed at the Memorial in the shadow of Houdin’s magnificent brooding statue. He said he was a martyr like Lincoln, suffering even more from an unfair press.
The isolation is getting to me.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
