Letter: Trump consistent to bitter "loser" end

President Trump is frenetically changing vital federal regulations to boost his legacy--- changes hurting consumers. He is taking shortcuts altering rules by January 20th, when he becomes a private citizen. The Trump administration cut the public comment period from 60 to 30 days and is issuing interim rules, customarily reserved only for emergencies.
His new anti-environmental regulations include reducing oil and gas producers' royalty payments for drilling leases on public land. Smog and soot pollution standards for air pollution will be frozen by Trump, leading to increased dirty air, while giving business' breaks. He is cutting habitat safeguards opening energy development on federal land, and holding back improved energy efficiency standards for furnaces and water heaters, thus increasing customer energy costs.
Trump even wants to allow investment advisers and brokers to be paid undisclosed commissions by third-party business interests when they advise clients to buy certain investments---ending the fiduciary rule.
Trump, the hostile anti-consumer president, is angrily, indignantly, and reliably consistent to his bitter "loser" end.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
