Letter: Trump continues with the same old lies.
The RNC Convention is really about living in the past. It appears that neither Trump nor Pence are willing to admit the truth.

The economy was continuing a rapidly increasing cycle of growth. Trump did NOT create that growth. Republicans forget that. Jobs increased as well - steadily from 2009. Claims that Trump is responsible for the growth in economy and jobs are simply distortions, large or small, and Fake News.

This entire administration continues to perpetuate these falsehoods, even after they have been disproven and buried. They also refuse to acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic and what that has done to the economy/jobs under “No Blame” Trump.

Police officers have been shooting people of color for years. Trump used this against Obama in the 2016 elections, even though Obama was not a candidate. Now, he blames the protestors for protesting, which is their Constitutional right. He has his white nationalist friends send provocateurs to incite riots. Then, he sends in armed forces to “save” the cities.

Trump is no patriot.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

