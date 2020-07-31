Letter: Trump correct in concerns about mail in voting

Trump is correct in his concerns about mail in voting. The U.S. Postal Service recently sent an internal memo to its employees saying they were not sure of prompt delivery of ballots if done on a massive scale in November. New York just had a mail in voting debacle. The rejection of ballots because of mail delays, signature match problems and errors in completing and sealing the forms could end up disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of people in November. Ballots could be sent to residences where people have moved and someone else fills them out. In November people should physically get out and vote while practicing social distancing, so there is no question of legitimacy. In 2016. Trump was duly elected, but Democrats would not accept it. There was harassing and intimidating of Trump electoral voters, state recounts, organized street protests, false allegations that the Russians tampered with voting machines, a two year long fraudulent Russia collusion investigation, etc. No wonder Trump has concerns about universal mail in voting.
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
