Letter: Trump Corruption

Plaudits to Robin Hood, AKA Donald Trump, for circling the world to rid it of corruption. (Of course, his corrupted world lies entirely within Ukraine and excludes 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.) Listening to a corrupt espouser of governing by lies and lawlessness claim he wants to rid Ukraine of corruption is laughable. Except, it’s not a laughing matter. He could not coerce Russia or China so he merely asked them to meddle in our elections, whereas he demanded in a mafia-like shakedown that Ukraine dance like a monkey to his organ grinder music. Moreover, whenever a Trump violation of presidential norms, or lawless act, is uncovered, he commits another, as if to say, “hah, no-one can touch me.” As long as this bully is supported by cowards and sycophants like McSally, he will reign supreme. As King Trump proclaimed, he “can do anything he wants.” And he will.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.