Letter: Trump covid response

Trump knew about lethality of covid but supposedly didn't want panic. Tens of thousands have died as a result. Even worse he pushed for reopening too soon and denigrated wearing masks and still does so. This led to even more unnecessary deaths. He could have been like FDR in 30's and 40's, or Bush after 9/11 he could have united the country for a common cause, instead his reelection was more important than dying Americans.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
