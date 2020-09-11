 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump covid response
View Comments

Letter: Trump covid response

Trump knew about lethality of covid but supposedly didn't want panic. Tens of thousands have died as a result. Even worse he pushed for reopening too soon and denigrated wearing masks and still does so. This led to even more unnecessary deaths. He could have been like FDR in 30's and 40's, or Bush after 9/11 he could have united the country for a common cause, instead his reelection was more important than dying Americans.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News