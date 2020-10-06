 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump crafting a coup
View Comments

Letter: Trump crafting a coup

Donald Trump is crafting a stealthy coup d'etat. Most of us will not even realize it until it's too late. Knowing that the virus will make in-person voting difficult, he has become extremely critical of mail-in ballots. He calls them frauds and a hoax.

Now he has said the best thing would be to just forget the ballots and for him to simply stay in office. Instant reelection.

Just ignore that advice. Mail in your ballot. Tell your friends. We don't need a dictator.

Donald Vandine

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News