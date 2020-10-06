Letter: Trump crafting a coup

Donald Trump is crafting a stealthy coup d'etat. Most of us will not even realize it until it's too late. Knowing that the virus will make in-person voting difficult, he has become extremely critical of mail-in ballots. He calls them frauds and a hoax.
Now he has said the best thing would be to just forget the ballots and for him to simply stay in office. Instant reelection.
Just ignore that advice. Mail in your ballot. Tell your friends. We don't need a dictator.
Donald Vandine
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
