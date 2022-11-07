 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump Criticism

I feel compelled to respond to a recent editorial featured in the Arizona Daily Star written by Robert Lenhard.

Like Lenhard I was called to serve in the Vietnam War after a two-year stint in the Peace Corps in Micronesia.

During this Peace Corps service I acquired intestinal parasites. I could have bailed out of serving. But that didn’t happen and I was off to Basic Training at Fort Bliss, Texas.        

During a roughly similar timeframe a mega-millionaire named Donald Trump, who Lenhard cited as “people speaking very favorably about’ was called to serve his military obligation. Instead of serving, Trump had his highly paid physician declare that he had bone spurs and thus he profited from receiving 5 deferments for medical reasons in 1968.

Therefore I don’t think that Trump’s actions during this phase of our nation’s history should be spoken about favorably. In my mind’s eye he’ll always be thought of as a draft dodger.

James Herman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

