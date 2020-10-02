Letter: Trump Debate

Last night, Trump used Trump theater for 90 minutes to kill time and be able to say he debated Biden. He used tactics like talking over, bullying, and attacking Biden's son in order to avoid accountability for his racism, denial of climate change, playing down the severity of COVID-19 and other failures. Trump is in the fight for his life; he is out to win at all costs, not for his party but for himself.
Frances Dorr
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
