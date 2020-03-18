Letter: Trump declares emergency to free more funding to fight coronavirus pandemic: 3/13
President Trump correctly declared a national emergency over COVID-19. But it’s remarkable that he has spent the last couple of months telling Americans that COVID-19 was a Democrat hoax and fake news. He attacked and ignored competent officials and dismissed WHO recommendations to get started on early testing!

Three years into his Presidency, POTUS continues to blame the previous administration. He told a flat out lie when he said he did not eliminate our pandemic response team: he did. POTUS has surrounded himself with loyalists, unprecedented number of acting and unvetted officials, and has a long list of unfilled vacancies in health and security staffing.

The White House continues to demonstrate a pattern of absolute incompetence, confusion, and inability to tell the truth. A certain cable news channel is also complicit in reporting inaccurate information. In spearheading the House coronavirus response aid package, it is Speaker Pelosi who looked and sounded Presidential and spoke the truth to the American people.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

