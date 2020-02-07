Letter: Trump Defiles Medal of Freedom
View Comments

Letter: Trump Defiles Medal of Freedom

Find the mistake in this list: Jonas Salk, Omar Bradley, Maya Agelou, Elie Wiesel, Edward R. Murrow, Sandra Day O'Connor, Norman Rockwell, Martin Luther King, Helen Keller, Cesar Chavez, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Pope John XXIII, Neil Armstrong, Stephen Hawking, Mo Udall, Rosa Parks, Rush Limbaugh.

Just how did Limbaugh, the latest of several hundred Medal of Freedom recipients, earn an honor bestowed for "especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States...world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors?" Cure polio? Pen timeless literature? Die for civil rights? Become the world's post-Holocaust conscience?

No. He spawned a communications format soaking this country in the vile rhetoric of racism, sexism, xenophobia, hateful name-calling, and "alternative facts.'' No wonder he's Trump's hero! Who's next, Vladimir Putin? There goes another respected American institution, defiled by the most corrupt president in history.

elinor brecher

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News