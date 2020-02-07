Letter: Trump Defiles Medal of Freedom

Find the mistake in this list: Jonas Salk, Omar Bradley, Maya Agelou, Elie Wiesel, Edward R. Murrow, Sandra Day O'Connor, Norman Rockwell, Martin Luther King, Helen Keller, Cesar Chavez, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, Pope John XXIII, Neil Armstrong, Stephen Hawking, Mo Udall, Rosa Parks, Rush Limbaugh.
Just how did Limbaugh, the latest of several hundred Medal of Freedom recipients, earn an honor bestowed for "especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States...world peace, or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors?" Cure polio? Pen timeless literature? Die for civil rights? Become the world's post-Holocaust conscience?
No. He spawned a communications format soaking this country in the vile rhetoric of racism, sexism, xenophobia, hateful name-calling, and "alternative facts.'' No wonder he's Trump's hero! Who's next, Vladimir Putin? There goes another respected American institution, defiled by the most corrupt president in history.
elinor brecher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.