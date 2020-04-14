Letter: Trump delayed action

Donald Trump needs to take responsibility for delays in our country's reaction to the pandemic. His first reaction was to call it a Democratic hoax designed to defeat him in November. Then he claimed it was nothing more than a severe flu. Then he blamed the Chinese. All this took precious time while the virus spread like wildfire.
His needless delays reacting to the deaths in a Washington State nursing home allowed many to die and the virus to spread, gaining ground across the country. Now he wants to be seen as offering cash to workers who have been laid off from their jobs. He thinks money will solve any problem. In this case time was much more precious than money and Trump failed this test. He doesn't seem to realize that money won't buy everything. That something is more precious than money must be a real eye-opener for him.
Donald Vandine
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!