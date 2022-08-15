 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump Delusion

Editor, Apparently Trump was recently in state to stage a rally and people actually attended! This after the man has repeatedly shown us exactly what he is: a pathological liar, a woefully ignorant misogynist--indeed, a psychopath (see the 7 signs - he addresses all of them). It continues to be frightening to think so many people are willfully allowing themselves to be deceived by this man. A man who nearly caused the downfall of the very country such folks supposedly want to make great again (ah, irony).And more astonishingly - these supporters send part of their wages to this self-proclaimed multi-millionaire! Send him money! What a marvelous scam! It wouldn't matter if Trump were president and waved a wand and lowered gas prices to $2, or exorcised inflation, or cured cancer he would yet remain the psychopath who would be king. Crown him again at your peril.

Gavin Kayner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

