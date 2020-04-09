Letter: Trump & Democrats
Happy Days Are Here Again

Happy days are here again!

Let us sing a song of cheer again,

For Jeez uh bell is here again,

Happy days are here again!

Saving lives from the Corona-V

In exchange for an abortion FREE

Our happy days are here again,

For Jeez uh bell is here again!

So much power we haven't seen since when

But Jeez bell is here again.

So let's give a shout of cheer again

For Jeez uh bell is here again!

Adapted by Anna Rutherford

Anna Rutherford

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

