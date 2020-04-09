Letter: Trump & Democrats

Happy Days Are Here Again
Happy days are here again!
Let us sing a song of cheer again,
For Jeez uh bell is here again,
Happy days are here again!
Saving lives from the Corona-V
In exchange for an abortion FREE
Our happy days are here again,
For Jeez uh bell is here again!
So much power we haven't seen since when
But Jeez bell is here again.
So let's give a shout of cheer again
For Jeez uh bell is here again!
Adapted by Anna Rutherford
Anna Rutherford
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
