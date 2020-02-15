Letter: Trump derangement
Re: the Feb. 13 letter "DOJ now Trump's personal lawyers."

This letter was criticizing Trump's comment about the the proposed sentence for Roger Stone and how it influenced the Justice department to review it. The writer said it has never happened in our history where the Executive branch has such influence over the Judicial. Once again, those on the left have convenient amnesia. Remember Eric Holder, Attorney General for Obama. Holder publicly commented that he was Obama's "wing man." Obama and Holder jointly reacted to the instances of police shootings of a blacks. Comments from both disparaged the police as overreacting. After intense investigations the police were exonerated. How about Lorreta Lynch, second Attorney General for Obama. She had a meeting with Bill Clinton on the tarmac while there were investigations going on about Hillary's server and e-mails. We have three branches of government, Executive, Legislative and Judicial. There should be checks and balances to keep them separate, sometimes the lines are blurred.

Bill Dowdall

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

