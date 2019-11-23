Why does the media, both local and national insist that President Trump “attacked” Ambassador Yavonovitch ? He did not take aggressive action against (a place or enemy forces) with weapons or by using armed force. He, from afar instead, via twitter demeaned, disparaged and attempted to intimidate Yavanovitch with words. Trump has never had to attack per the strict definition, because he never served and he avoided military service. Having to attack under arms is reserved for the brave men and women that have honorably served our country. Serving our country with honor is incongruent with Trump as he serves his own personal interests only. May we all use words correctly as they are defined.
Kevin Gillooly
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.