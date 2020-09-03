 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump did not give Navajo Nation $8 Billion
Myron Lizer, a Navajo leader, stated at the GOP Convention Tuesday of this week that President Trump gave them $8 Billion. No, he didn't! We the people gave the Navajo Nation the money. Lizer made it sound like Trump gave them a personal check. What garbage.

Spending is authorized by the U.S. House of Representatives, headed up by the Democrats. It was Nancy Peolosi and the Democrats who created the relief funds, not Trump, and stipulated how they were spent.

As a matter of fact, the Trump administration held up the disbursement of the funds to the Navajo Nation beyond the 30-day time frame required by law. But when has the law ever meant anything to the Trump administration?

And, to add insult to injury, Andy Biggs, U.S. Republican Representative of Arizona, voted against the act. Why?

GOP, get your facts straight and stop sending otherwise upright leaders to gaslight for you.

Peter Bakke

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

