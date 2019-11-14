It is a violation of Title 5 USC Paragraph 3110 for any Federal official to employ an in-law or relative on their own staff. It violates Article 2 Section 1 of the Constitution for the President to receive anything of value, except the statutory salary, from the United States or any one State. It violates Article 1 Section 9 for any US official to receive anything of value from any foreign nation without the express enacted consent of the Congress. It is a violation of Title 52 paragraph 30121 for anyone to solicit any help in a US election from any foreign national. It is a crime under Title 18 paragraph 201(b) for any US official to ask a favor for the performance of his or her job. It is unlawful for the Executive to choose to not spend any any Congressional appropriation exactly as enacted. It is unlawful to exercise any statutory powers, like firing an appointee, for any corrupt (self-serving) purposes. Trump did all these!
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.