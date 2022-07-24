 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump did three years well

  • Comments

This is in response to the letter published Friday July 22nd regarding how "well" Trump did in 3 years. The letter writer mentions wistful thinking for a person who has attempted to destroy our democracy and our country. Its as if the 3 years negates the destruction that has occurred since. The Biden administration has had to follow the ruins of the damage done by Trump and his ""toadies". View the January 6th hearings and see how dangerous this man was and continues to be and please take your head out of the sand.

Jean Getek

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Upcoming Elections and Lies

As we all know we have elections coming up and I wanted to make some comments. For me personally, I am not swayed to vote for some candidate b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News