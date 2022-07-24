Letter: Trump did three years well

This is in response to the letter published Friday July 22nd regarding how "well" Trump did in 3 years. The letter writer mentions wistful thinking for a person who has attempted to destroy our democracy and our country. Its as if the 3 years negates the destruction that has occurred since. The Biden administration has had to follow the ruins of the damage done by Trump and his ""toadies". View the January 6th hearings and see how dangerous this man was and continues to be and please take your head out of the sand.