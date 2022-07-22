 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump did three years well!

Shakespeare reported that Brutus said: 'The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred in their bones.' So it is with Trump.

In Trump's case we had three surprisingly excellent years - all forgotten now, particularly in the Star's Letters pages.

In his fourth year admittedly he handled the covid crises badly, and then turned completely stupid at his election defeat, fomenting ridiculous actions from loyal supporters as the Capitol was breached.

I am satisfied to dismiss any comeback of Trump, but in the disaster that the Biden Presidency has become, is there not a little room for wistful thinking?

DeSantis, Pence and the rest have three remarkable years to emulate. Wish the Star would see that!

Chuck Josephson

Midtown

