Letter: Trump Ditches Covid Cloak

Hey Donny, what happened to the administration task force charged with managing the covid pandemic? You know, the one with your lapdog Pence as the leader? The one with Fauci as the scientific reference. The one you convened daily just a month ago to reassure the nation. Remember that one? The one that had licked the virus so let's reopen?

Oh that's right, an election is coming up. So is it that the administration response has stopped so as not to cloud the campaign? Out of sight out of mind? Head in the sand for your legions? If we don't talk about it then it doesn't exist? Don't look at me, I'm just the president? It's China's fault. I'm just the innocent bystander president?

Vote for me!

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

