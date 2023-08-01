In response to the letter "Understanding Simple Laws," Mr. Ries states that "classified documents must be stored in a secure and guarded location. Bathrooms, bedrooms, and ballrooms are not secure locations." I think he is assuming ALL the boxes of papers are classified documents, which I expect is not the case. The classified documents were in a locked storage room which the FBI asked Mr. Trump to secure with an extra lock, which he did. I am assuming the other boxes of papers in the unsecured locations are not classified, such as newspaper articles, pictures, business letters, etc. Following Mr. Ries' logic, all the boxes stored in a garage, a beach house, a dining room and an office on a University campus, by Mr. Biden, would also preclude Mr. Biden from holding office. as he states, "you are not fit to be President of anything," if you have done this.
Carolyn McSpadden
SaddleBrooke
People are also reading…
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.