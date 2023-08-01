In response to the letter "Understanding Simple Laws," Mr. Ries states that "classified documents must be stored in a secure and guarded location. Bathrooms, bedrooms, and ballrooms are not secure locations." I think he is assuming ALL the boxes of papers are classified documents, which I expect is not the case. The classified documents were in a locked storage room which the FBI asked Mr. Trump to secure with an extra lock, which he did. I am assuming the other boxes of papers in the unsecured locations are not classified, such as newspaper articles, pictures, business letters, etc. Following Mr. Ries' logic, all the boxes stored in a garage, a beach house, a dining room and an office on a University campus, by Mr. Biden, would also preclude Mr. Biden from holding office. as he states, "you are not fit to be President of anything," if you have done this.