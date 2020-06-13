Letter: Trump does it again
There have been many versions of the president's Bible photo op from the administration. Pick the version you like best. I would like to address something that I haven't seen anyone touch on yet. Before the president and his entourage strolled to the church, the area was forcibly cleared of protesters. What would have happened if the protesters who were superior in numbers had decided to retake the area while the president was there? The agencies sworn to protect the president would have been forced to act. Though outnumbered they possessed superior power and possibly would have had to use lethal force. The result could have been dead Americans in the streets of Washington. Thankfully, this did not happen, but it could have. All for what, so the president could pose with a bible he probably hasn't read. Not a great strategical plan, but just what you would expect from this administration.

Fred DiNoto

Northwest side

