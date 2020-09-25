Letter: Trump Does Not Support Military

Two recent letters laud Trump for his support of the military. These writers need to check their facts. In July 2019, Trump said he gave the troops their first raise in a decade and that it was bigger than ever. Not true. The troops received a pay raise every year for decades and 2017-2019, he gave 2.1%, 2.1% and 2.6%. In 2008-2009, raises were all 3.4% or more.
Then, Trump diverted $3.8 Billion in military funding to border wall construction. This funding was slated for modernization of tactical and support vehicles, aircraft, and ships; counternarcotic operations; military construction projects; and much more.
He has called our fallen troops “losers and suckers”, our military leaders "dopes and babies" and has never even spoke out about, let alone dealt with, Putin paying bounties for the killing of our troops in Afghanistan.
This kind of support, our military can do without.
Linda Lyon
SaddleBrooke
