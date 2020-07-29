Letter: Trump doesn't deserve credit

To rationalize Trump’s disdain for America and the office he holds, the writer of “A rundown of Trump’s many accomplishments” (July 18) touts the recent economic boom-let. The truth is, this brief upswing rested on two historic facts. First, President Obama’s economic team and the Federal Reserve were already building a solid recovery foundation in the wake of the 2008 financial collapse. The economy was expanding slowly and wisely. Conservatives simply fast-tracked and super-sized the steady progress, producing a fleeting era of instant gratification.
Second, and more inexcusably, much of the boom-let came at the expense of ecological responsibility. Trump’s gutting of life-saving environmental policies will prove to be major factors in impending periods of volatility—including droughts, more extreme tropical storms, mass insect infestations, new disease outbreaks, financial shakiness, refugee migrations, and wars.
Trump/Pence/McConnell-world conservatism has been and is a reprehensible blight.
Ron Rude
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!