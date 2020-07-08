Letter: Trump doesn't value lives

To a great degree, our lives are in the hands of President Trump. Yet Trump doesn’t value our lives. Look at his actions since January.
In December, we knew a pandemic was possible, yet Trump at first denied there was a problem, then minimized the problem, and never really mobilized a plan to protect us. Even now, he says it’s “under control,” while America leads the world in cases and Americans die every day.
In March (possibly before), Trump disregarded an Intelligence briefing that Russia offered bounties for lives of American troops.
Following deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police, Trump was ready to use lethal force to make Americans stop lawful demonstrations.
And finally, Trump endangers his own loyal supporters by holding huge rallies at which even minimal personal protection is not encouraged.
The only American life Trump cares about is Donald Trump.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
