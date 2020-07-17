Letter: Trump doesn't want a diverse America

Re: the July 8 letter "Trump, Biden don't see America the same way."
The writer posits that Trump "believes in America being a great country." In Trumpspeak, "great" means White. During his two speeches, he was addressing his base, the Confederate-waving, mostly-white population that he is trying to incite into defying those who dare speak against him and his divisive rhetoric.
The writer compares Trump's vision as Reaganesque. The ideal "shining city on a hill" shouldn't exclude the hyphenated Americans. Just this week he falsely accusing Bubba Wallace of perpetrating a hoax, attacked NASCAR, vilified those calling for the removal of "Redskins" and "Indians" from team names, and raged about the removal of Confederate war hero statues. Asian-Americans are feeling the wrath of their white "neighbors" for Trumps screeds about the COVID virus.
Trump's actions are NOT those of a President of "we the people". The choice is definitely clear. Biden for President.
Jorge Tapia
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!