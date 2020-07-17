Letter: Trump doesn't want a diverse America
View Comments

Letter: Trump doesn't want a diverse America

Re: the July 8 letter "Trump, Biden don't see America the same way."

The writer posits that Trump "believes in America being a great country." In Trumpspeak, "great" means White. During his two speeches, he was addressing his base, the Confederate-waving, mostly-white population that he is trying to incite into defying those who dare speak against him and his divisive rhetoric.

The writer compares Trump's vision as Reaganesque. The ideal "shining city on a hill" shouldn't exclude the hyphenated Americans. Just this week he falsely accusing Bubba Wallace of perpetrating a hoax, attacked NASCAR, vilified those calling for the removal of "Redskins" and "Indians" from team names, and raged about the removal of Confederate war hero statues. Asian-Americans are feeling the wrath of their white "neighbors" for Trumps screeds about the COVID virus.

Trump's actions are NOT those of a President of "we the people". The choice is definitely clear. Biden for President.

Jorge Tapia

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News