Letter: Trump, don't concede

Letter writers should recognize that 'I Concede' doesn't affect the election, but can make a statement.
In 1960 I was a student at the U of Chicago with a Nixon sign in my apartment. The Democratic Precinct Committeeman said a Republican was needed to work the polling place.
I did that, and the task they gave me was to close the curtains on the voting machine. That evening the PC came and said that by doing that faithfully I'd stolen 300 votes they'd paid for!
A few months later Dick and Pat Nixon thanked us but emphasized that Nixon did not concede. He acknowledged that Kennedy would become President, but he didn't concede because did not believe he'd lost! There were vote irregularities in Chicago, St. Paul, and LBJ's Texas district. By not conceding he made a significant point about election irregularities.
Trump should do likewise..
CHARLES H JOSEPHSON
Midtown
