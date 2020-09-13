Letter: Trump downplays virus

"I wanted to always play it down", says Trump referring to the virus. So again, he lied to the American People about the seriousness of the virus. He was not honest, not straight, not factual, and now we have to suffer the Pandemic.
One has to ask the question: If Trump knew (as he said) the seriousness of the virus, why didn't he require masks for the American People? Why did he not model wearing a mask? Why did he not provide masks for all our people to protect us from what he said he knew was "deadly". Isn't the president supposed to care, protect, and be honest with the American People?
Saul Ostroff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
