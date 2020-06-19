Letter: Trump & Ducey, Same Denial of COVID
Letter: Trump & Ducey, Same Denial of COVID

Oh my! Trump has this magical spell over all the Republicans including Ducey. Ducey seems to have taken a page out of Trump's playbook. Show absolutely no leadership in running the country/state in doing the right thing with COVID escalates and letting all the governors/mayor/supervisors fend for themselves. Shameful!

Anthony Strungis

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

