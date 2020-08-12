You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump & Evangelical Organizations
Letter: Trump & Evangelical Organizations

Re: "Trumps faith outreach cast Democrats as threat to religious freedom"

The First Amendment has two clauses concerning religion: one that guarantees the freedom to exercise religion, and prohibits the government from establishing any religion. That said, when Christian Nationalists talk about “Religious Freedom” they are really asking for the privilege to impose their religion on other people. All the while they are demanding money from taxpayers to do so. The religious rights of the majority of Americans are being placed as collateral damage in the Evangelical war aimed at looting our public coffers. These same activists condemn direct government aid to the poor, while attempting to increase the flow of government handouts to churches and specific religious groups.Their ultimate goal, dominate government, access to federal monies to fund right-wing political channels through religious organizations which in fact are partisan political cells. The extent to which these Christian Nationalists are willing to go was evident in this article. “If Biden gets in office and they come after you.”

Linda Dennis

East side

