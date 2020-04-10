Letter: Trump extends federal Corona guidelines to at least April 30

President Trump recently announced that after consulting with medical experts on his White House Corona Virus Task Force, he will be extending CDC social distancing guidelines nationally until April 30 and maybe until June 1. Trump had "hoped" to lift the guidelines by Easter, but always said that he would consult with medical professionals, like Dr. Fauci, before doing so. And that is EXACTLY what he did! The hate filled Democrat news media, including the AZ Star's Editorial Board, criticized Trump for his Easter comments, leaving out the fact that he would first consult with health professionals. The AZ Star wrote "Gov. Ducey must not succumb to President Trump’s fantasy thinking that the country can be safely “opened up and raring to go” by Easter, which this year is April 12. Leadership requires helping people cope with hard reality, not spinning tales of false and dangerous optimism." Well, Trump just made fools of the Star and the rest of the Democrat news media, and showed leadership!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
