Letter: Trump for Pulitzer Prize
Letter: Trump for Pulitzer Prize

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian parliament, has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. No where in the Trump-Kushner plan is the seminal injustice to the Palestinians, a root cause of the turmoil in the Middle East, addressed except to offer the oppressed, stateless Palestinians a bifurcated state connected by tunnels. The UAE will receive a large military transfer from the United States and Saudi Arabia, who has allowed Israel to now fly in their air space, most likely will have the members of Congress who have blocked a large scale of U.S. armaments to the Saudis dropping their opposition. This is a case of peace at any price and justice be damned.

Marietta Luce

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

