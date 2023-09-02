Re: August 15 article, “Indictment returned in Trump probe,” The grand jury’s indictment in GA is historic because it accuses the former president and his co-conspirators of a gang like assault on democracy. And it recognizes the courageous refusal of state office holders, mostly Republican, to violate the law.

The Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors are in possession of text messages and emails directly connecting members of Trump’s legal team to the voting system breach in Coffee County. The Trump campaign, under the guise of looking for voter fraud, committed voter fraud.

The only person to blame for Donald Trump‘s indictment is Donald Trump.

Teresa Jenkins

SaddleBrooke