Letter: Trump Gets One Right

Given the COVID-19 lockdown, I had time to read 73 pages of Federal Register describing the Council on Environmental Quality's new guidelines implementing the Nixon-era National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA itself is not being changed; the procedures for approval of major federal actions are being simplified. CEQ rules became so onerous that project go/no-go decisions now take up to eight years. The new guidelines limit report length, restrict the projects subject to arduous environmental impact studies, refine the public comment process, and generally shorten the precarious procedural tightrope from project vision to final decision making. These rules are imperfect, yet they will continue to implement NEPA while allowing projects with federal involvement to move forward with some semblance of determination. Major objections to the revisions will come from self-anointed environmental activists who have used the old rules to further their overtly-narrow interests. As a proud Democrat and previous environmental professional, I’m pleasantly surprised to see that the Trump administration finally got one right.
Curtis Lueck
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
