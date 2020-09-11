Letter: Trump has been stopped in trying to disrupt the elections. So far!

Do you doubt that our fascist leader is planning on a civil war, whether he wins or loses? Trump promised he will create an "army" of volunteers to be the "President's first line of defense when it comes to fighting the Liberal MOB." His words. By the way, that "liberal mob" is you, me, and all the Democratic voters that he wants his "army" to intimidate at polling places in Democratic areas in hopes of discouraging them from voting.
Since the Constitution has no meaning to him, he is planning to have law enforcement at every polling place. Illegal, but, “so what.” And, thanks to the NRA and the Republican Party, they will carry loaded AR 15s and AK 47s.
Voters, please consider his acts lately: cutting the Post Office hours, deliveries and slowing down the mail, all to prohibit mail-in voting; cutting the Stars and Stripes, an order rescinded after being reprimanded by his superiors overseas; stop counting ballots at midnight, November 3; cancel the elections to 2024.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
