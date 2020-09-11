 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump has been stopped in trying to disrupt the elections. So far!
View Comments

Letter: Trump has been stopped in trying to disrupt the elections. So far!

Do you doubt that our fascist leader is planning on a civil war, whether he wins or loses? Trump promised he will create an "army" of volunteers to be the "President's first line of defense when it comes to fighting the Liberal MOB." His words. By the way, that "liberal mob" is you, me, and all the Democratic voters that he wants his "army" to intimidate at polling places in Democratic areas in hopes of discouraging them from voting.

Since the Constitution has no meaning to him, he is planning to have law enforcement at every polling place. Illegal, but, “so what.” And, thanks to the NRA and the Republican Party, they will carry loaded AR 15s and AK 47s.

Voters, please consider his acts lately: cutting the Post Office hours, deliveries and slowing down the mail, all to prohibit mail-in voting; cutting the Stars and Stripes, an order rescinded after being reprimanded by his superiors overseas; stop counting ballots at midnight, November 3; cancel the elections to 2024.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News