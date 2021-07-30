Letter: Trump has broken up many families and friendships

Dan Rodericks Op-Ed hit me. My cousin and a long-time friend, both relatively moderate women, friend leaning left, the cousin leaning right, went crazy over Trump in 2015.
My cousin and I, being related, decided never to discuss politics after many back and forths. Now, all we do is exchange jokes, memes, trivia and minutiae. She thought every comment we had about anything led to politics.
My friend now lives in Texas. She was very open-minded years ago (her best girlfriend acted in porn). She, herself, is an actress and worked with and was friendly with various races, sexes, et al. She had children but still managed to “get out.”
In 2015, a court jester made a phony staged appearance down an escalator. She became hooked. Suddenly her attitude changed. She turned to Limbaugh, Fox, Hannity, and other comics, reading SciFi monologues. After several heavy- disagreements, she gave my email address to her Trump/GOP Book Club ladies to harass me. They did. I quit her.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
