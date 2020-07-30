You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump has creatd a revolution against the U. S.
Letter: Trump has creatd a revolution against the U. S.

We are allowing Trump to terrorize citizens and trash our Constitution for a few votes from his base. He created an invading army of untrained white supremacist militias who are theoretically responsible for protecting Federal Buildings and property and sent them into Portland. He is now sending more to Chicago, Albuquerque and Kansas City.

In Portland, they have intimidated and kidnapped people blocks from the Fed properties, calling those on a downtown street at night, “anarchists.”

He flagrantly boasts any Democratic-run city or state will be subject to the same occupation. On American soil. Another diversion of his failures. Trump is leading a revolution against the country.

I hereby prophesies that Donald J. Trump, the First Fascist President of the United States, will postpone the upcoming elections, possibly declaring Martial Law. He will continue to control the country as the final word on every issue, setting aside Congress and the Constitution, “until the crisis is over.” Only he will determine when that occurs... if we don’t do something.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

