Why are the media still covering any of Trump’s “Distorted, Fictional News Briefings?” Not one word out of his mouth is the truth. His daily offhand, careless comments motivate his 38 percent base plus his 4-10 percent of Independents. This does not include those more levelheaded who have already defected his autonomy.
His obvious, unscrupulous handling of the Syrian pullout, in collusion with Putin and Erdogan, rings false. Yet, some still give him the benefit of the doubt. Why?
He had nothing to do with: the economy (rising steadily since 2010); nothing to do with his “signature” tax cuts (passed by a Republican Congress, which rejected and vetoed his input); did not actually stop people from entering the country (putting them in corrals South of the Border for years).
He did: separate children from families; allow ISIS to rise again; allow Kurds who, did help us in WWII and in eliminating ISIS from Iraq and Syria, to die; create division our country through his sneaky, salacious, abhorrent comments.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
