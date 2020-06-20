Letter: Trump hating Democrats will now make John Bolton rich

Trump hating Democrats rushed out to buy books written by former FBI Director James Comey and Michael Wolfe, who viciously criticized President Trump. A USDOJ Inspector General found Comey to have been insubordinate in the Clinton investigation. Trump fired him. Many of of the allegations made against Trump contained in Wolfe's book were proven to be false. Democrats full of Trump derangement ran out and bought both books making their authors rich millionaires. So here comes John Bolton, the short lived National Security Adviser appointed, then later dismissed, by Trump. Bolton is on record for previously praising Trump's foreign policy. Now he is about to release a book highly critical of him, The Democrat news media like CNN, MSNBC, the WaPo and NY Times are loving Bolton now because he has turned on Trump. The same news media not too long ago despised Bolton saying he was a war monger when appointed as National Security Adviser. Democrats will now rush to buy Bolton's book making him a millionaire! How pathetic.
Al Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
